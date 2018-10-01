News World News

Monday 1 October 2018

UN court says Chile does not have to grant ocean access to landlocked Bolivia

Bolivia lost its coastline during an 1879-1883 war with its neighbour.

Bolivia’s President Evo Morales, right, shows clenched fists at the UN World Court (Peter Dejong/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

The United Nations’ highest court has rejected a request by Bolivia for its judges to order Chile to negotiate a way of granting landlocked Bolivia access to the Pacific Ocean.

International Court of Justice President Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf said on Monday that a string of agreements between the two countries and Chilean statements over the years did not create an obligation on Chile to negotiate access to the ocean for Bolivia.

The UN World Court (Peter Dejong/AP)

Bolivia lost its only coast to neighbouring Chile during a 1879-1883 war and the nation has demanded ocean access for generations.

But Chile argued in court that its border with Bolivia was settled in a 1904 treaty and that it had no obligation to negotiate.

