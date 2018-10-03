UN court orders US to lift some Iran sanctions

The United Nations’ highest court has ordered the United States to lift sanctions on Iran that affect imports of humanitarian goods and products and services linked to the safety of civil aviation.

President Donald Trump moved to restore tough US sanctions in May after withdrawing from Tehran’s nuclear accord with world powers.

Iran challenged the sanctions in a case filed in July at the International Court of Justice.

In a preliminary ruling in the case, the court said Washington must “remove, by means of its choosing, any impediments arising from” the reimposition of sanctions to the export to Iran of medicine and medical devices, food and agricultural commodities and spare parts and equipment necessary to ensure the safety of civil aviation.

The US is expected to challenge the court’s jurisdiction in a future hearing.

Press Association