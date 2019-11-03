UN chief urges Burma to resolve Rohingya crisis

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over the plight of the 730,000 Muslim Rohingya refugees from Burma’s Rakhine state.

He called on Burma’s government to take responsibility by dealing with the root causes of their flight and working towards their safe repatriation.

Mr Guterres spoke as he met leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to which Burma belongs, in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, fifth from left, poses with other leaders at the ASEAN summit in Nonthaburi, Thailand (Wason Wanichakorn/AP)

ASEAN leaders meet annually to try to work out common policies on pressing issues, but also maintain a policy of non-interference in each other’s affairs.

A draft of a statement to be issued by ASEAN leaders takes a conciliatory tone toward Burma’s treatment of the Rohingya, which has been criticised by Western nations and rights groups.

The Rohingya fled to Bangladesh after a 2017 counter-insurgency campaign in Burma.

PA Media