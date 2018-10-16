UN calls for lifting of diplomatic immunity in missing journalist case

The UN human rights office is calling for the immediate and “absolute” lifting of diplomatic immunity enjoyed by any officials or premises in the investigation into the disappearance and suspected killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said the “inviolability or immunity” of people or premises granted under the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations “should be waived immediately”.

Saudi Arabia/Turkey: Given there seems to be clear evidence that #JamalKhashoggi entered the Saudi Consulate and has never been seen since, the onus is on the Saudi authorities to reveal what happened to him from that point onwards — @mbachelet.



She said on Tuesday the “onus is on the Saudi authorities” to reveal what happened, and insisted “no further obstacles” should be placed in the way of a quick, thorough, impartial and transparent investigation.

Ms Bachelet stopped short of calling for an international investigation.

Rights office spokesman Rupert Colville said “we hope the lifting of immunity is absolute” and that “investigators need to be able to investigate everything they may wish”.

