UN asks Dubai for proof Princess Latifa is alive

Princess Latifa with former President of Ireland, Mary Robinson, in December 2018. Ms Robinson described the princess as "troubled" following their meeting. Photo: AP

THE UN human rights watchdog says it has asked Dubai for more information about the status of Princess Latifa and proof that she is alive.

The BBC’s investigative programme Panorama published a video of Latifa, one of the ruler of Dubai’s daughters, saying that she was being held against her will in a barricaded villa.

Princess Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum drew international attention in 2018 when a human rights group released a video, made by her, in which she described an attempt to escape Dubai.

Friends say they are concerned for her safety because she hasn’t been heard from since she stopped responding to text messages six months ago.

Read More

The 35-year-old is the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the hereditary ruler of Dubai who also serves as prime minister and vice president of the United Arab Emirates.

Former Irish President Mary Robinson has said she feels “horribly tricked” by the family of Princess Latifa after she met her at a lunch event in Dubai in December 2018.

Following this meeting, Ms Robinson described the princess as a “troubled young woman”.

Nine days later, the UAE’s foreign ministry used photographs of the two of them together as proof the princess was safe and well.

Giving her reaction to the footage released by the BBC, Ms Robinson said: "I continue to be very worried about Latifa. Things have moved on. And so, I think it should be investigated.”

Ms Robinson told Panorama that she didn’t have any objection to a photograph being taken as she intended to send it to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, for “proof of life”.

“I wasn’t against the photograph. It was to be a private photograph."

But she also said: "I was particularly tricked when the photographs when public. Horribly tricked. That was a total surprise. I was absolutely stunned."

David Haigh, a long-time human rights advocate in Dubai and a supporter of Princess Latifa, said the princess’s backers were encouraged by Saudi Arabia’s recent decision to release Loujain al-Hathloul, a women’s rights activist who had been held for three years on charges supporters said were politically motivated.

Her release came after the Biden administration froze some arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

Read More

Online Editors