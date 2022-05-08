Ukrainian volunteers create armour and camouflage at old industrial complex

A volunteer shapes metal plates with an angle grinder at a facility producing material for Ukrainian soldiers in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Francisco Seco/AP)

An old industrial complex in Ukraine has become a hive of activity for volunteers producing everything from body armour and anti-tank obstacles to camouflage nets, portable heating stoves and rifle slings for Ukrainian soldiers fighting Russia’s invasion.

One section specialises in vehicles, armour-plating some, and converting others into ambulances.

Another organises food and medical deliveries.

With the front line about 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the south-eastern riverside city of Zaporizhzhia, some sections of the operation, such as the stitching of bulletproof vests, are working around the clock in shifts to meet demand.

Expand Close Volunteer welders make a portable stove at a facility producing material for Ukrainian soldiers in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Francisco Seco/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Volunteer welders make a portable stove at a facility producing material for Ukrainian soldiers in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Francisco Seco/AP)

Crowdfunding has brought in enough money to buy steel from Sweden, Finland and Belgium, which is lighter than local steel, organisers say, a crucial quality for body armour.

The operation is the brainchild of local celebrity Vasyl Busharov and his friend Hennadii Vovchenko, who ran a furniture-making business.

They named it Palianytsia, a type of Ukrainian bread whose name many Ukrainians say cannot be pronounced properly by Russians.

The operation relies entirely on volunteers, who now number more than 400 and come from all walks of life, from tailors to craftsmen to lawyers.

Apart from those involved in production, there are also drivers delivering humanitarian aid and medical equipment bought through donated funds.

“I feel I am needed here,” said fashion designer Olena Grekova, 52, taking a brief break from marking fabric for vests.

When Russia invaded on February 24, she was in Thailand seeking inspiration for her spring collection.

Initially, Ms Grekova said, she wondered whether it was a sign from God that she should not return.

Expand Close Fashion designer Olena Grekova, centre, measures out cloth as she and other volunteers make body armour vests for Ukrainian soldiers (Francisco Seco/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fashion designer Olena Grekova, centre, measures out cloth as she and other volunteers make body armour vests for Ukrainian soldiers (Francisco Seco/AP)

Her husband and two adult sons urged her not to.

“But I made a decision that I had to go back,” she said.

Ms Grekova had known Mr Busharov for years.

Arriving home on March 3, she gathered her equipment the next day and by March 5 was at Palianytsia.

She has been working there every day since, bar one, sometimes even at night.

Shifting from designing backless ballgowns to creating functional bulletproof vests was “a new experience for me”, Ms Grekova said.

But she sought feedback from soldiers for her designs, which have armour plates added.

Now she is helping to produce several versions, including a prototype summer vest.

Expand Close Volunteers make a camouflage net (Francisco Seco/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Volunteers make a camouflage net (Francisco Seco/AP)

In another section of the industrial complex, 55-year-old Ihor Prytula was busy making a new camouflage net, winding pieces of dyed fabric through a string frame.

A furniture-maker by trade, he joined Palianytsia at the start of the war.

He had some military experience, he said, so it was easy to get feedback from soldiers on what they needed.

“We speak the same language,” he said.

For Mr Prytula, the war is personal.

His 27-year-old son was killed in late March as he helped evacuate people from the northern town of Chernihiv.

“The war and death, it’s bad, trust me, I know this,” he said.

“It’s bad, it’s tears, it’s sorrow.”

Expand Close Volunteer welders work on metal pieces (Francisco Seco/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Volunteer welders work on metal pieces (Francisco Seco/AP)

The call for volunteers went out as soon as the war began.

Mr Busharov announced his project on Facebook on February 25.

The next day, 50 people turned up.

“Next day 150 people, next day 300 people. … And all together, we try (to) protect our city.”

They started out making Molotov cocktails in case Russian soldiers advanced on Zaporizhzhia.

In 10 days, they produced 14,000, he said.

Then they turned to producing anti-tank obstacles known as hedgehogs – three large metal beams soldered together at angles – used as part of the city’s defences.

Soon, Mr Busharov and Mr Vovchenko said, they discovered another pressing need: there were not enough bulletproof vests for Ukraine’s soldiers.

Expand Close Volunteers sing Ukrainian patriotic songs after having lunch at the end of their shift at the facility in Zaporizhzhia (Francisco Seco/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Volunteers sing Ukrainian patriotic songs after having lunch at the end of their shift at the facility in Zaporizhzhia (Francisco Seco/AP)

But learning how to make something so specialised was not easy.

“I wasn’t actually connected with the military at all,” said Mr Vovchenko.

“It took two days and three sleepless nights to understand what needs to be done.”

The team went through various types of steel, making plates and testing them to check bullet penetration.

Some did not offer enough protection, others were too heavy to be functional.

Then they had a breakthrough.

“It turns out that steel used for car suspension has very good properties for bullet penetration,” Mr Vovchenko said, standing in front of four shelves of test plates with varying degrees of bullet damage.

The one made of car suspension steel showed dozens of bullet marks but none that penetrated.

Expand Close A volunteer shapes metal plates (Francisco Seco/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A volunteer shapes metal plates (Francisco Seco/AP)

The vests and everything else made at Palianytsia are provided free to soldiers who request them, so long as they can prove they are in the military.

Each plate is numbered and each vest has a label noting it is not for sale.

So far, Palianytsia has produced 1,800 bulletproof vests in two months, Mr Busharov said, adding there was a waiting list of around 2,000 more from all over Ukraine.

Mr Vovchenko said they have heard about up to 300 people whose lives have been saved by the vests.

Knowing that is “incredibly inspiring and it keeps us going”, he said.