News World News

Friday 31 August 2018

Ukrainian separatists report killing of leader

Alexander Zakharchenko is said to have died in an explosion in Donetsk.

Breaking news (PA)
Breaking news (PA)

By Associated Press Reporters

Ukrainian separatist leader Alexander Zakharchenko has reportedly been killed in an explosion.

A news agency of the Russia-backed separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region said the explosion ripped through a cafe in Donetsk, the region’s principal city, on Friday afternoon.

Zakharchenko was prime minister of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic, which along with a separatist republic in neighbouring Luhansk has fought Ukrainian forces since 2014.

More than 10,000 people have died in the conflict.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News