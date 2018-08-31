Ukrainian separatists report killing of leader
Alexander Zakharchenko is said to have died in an explosion in Donetsk.
Ukrainian separatist leader Alexander Zakharchenko has reportedly been killed in an explosion.
A news agency of the Russia-backed separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region said the explosion ripped through a cafe in Donetsk, the region’s principal city, on Friday afternoon.
Zakharchenko was prime minister of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic, which along with a separatist republic in neighbouring Luhansk has fought Ukrainian forces since 2014.
More than 10,000 people have died in the conflict.
Press Association