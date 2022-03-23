Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the Dáil and Seanad on April 6, it has been confirmed.

Mr Zelensky will speak to both houses of the Oireachtas at 10am following an invitation.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has accepted an invitation from the Ceann Comhairle to address both Houses of the Oireachtas on the 6th April at 10am. #seeforyourself #Ukraine 🇺🇦 🇮🇪@ZelenskyyUa pic.twitter.com/KzSBC4MSHe — Houses of the Oireachtas - Tithe an Oireachtais (@OireachtasNews) March 23, 2022

Mr Zelensky has made a number of addresses to national parliaments since Russia invaded Ukraine almost a month ago.

He made a historical address to the House of Commons in the UK earlier this month.

More to follow…