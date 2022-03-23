| 11.4°C Dublin

breaking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address Dáil and Seanad on April 6

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks from Kyiv Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP Expand

Close

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks from Kyiv Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks from Kyiv Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks from Kyiv Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the Dáil and Seanad on April 6, it has been confirmed.

Mr Zelensky will speak to both houses of the Oireachtas at 10am following an invitation.

Mr Zelensky has made a number of addresses to national parliaments since Russia invaded Ukraine almost a month ago.

He made a historical address to the House of Commons in the UK earlier this month.

More to follow…

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Read More

Most Watched

Privacy