Ukrainian officials report Russian missile attack on Kyiv

Air raid sirens and explosions have been heard in the Ukrainian capital.

Buildings affected by Russian shelling in Ukraine (AP) Expand

By AP Reporters

A missile attack on critical infrastructure is under way in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, officials said.

Deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram that an assault was under way as a series of explosions and air raid sirens were heard in Kyiv on Saturday morning.

City mayor Vitali Klitschko said that “explosions were heard in Dniprovskyi district, left bank of Kyiv”.

In a separate Telegram post, Mr Klitschko said fragments of a missile fell on a non-residential area in Holosiivskyi district, on the right bank, and added that no casualties were reported.

A Russian self-propelled 152.4 mm howitzer Msta fires at an undisclosed location in Ukraine (Russian defence ministry Press Service via AP) Expand

It was not immediately clear whether the explosions were caused by the strikes or by air defence systems operating.

The Ukrainian capital has not been attacked since New Year’s Day.

In the outlying Kyiv region, a residential building in the village of Kopyliv was hit, and windows of the houses nearby were blown out, Mr Tymoshenko said.

Earlier on Saturday, two Russian missiles hit Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, the governor of the region reported.

Oleh Syniehubov said Russian forces fired two S-300 missiles at the industrial district of Kharkiv. The extent of the damage from the strike was not immediately clear, but no casualties have been reported.

