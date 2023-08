(Left) Olha Son holding one of her umbrella paintings (Olha Son/PA) (right) the painting Olha Son created showing British couple Kevin Kennedy Ryan and Jessica Ryan Smith with the Ukrainian couple they hosted (Kevin Kennedy Ryan/Olha Smith/PA)

A Ukrainian artist who paints family portraits for refugees to give to their UK hosts said she feels she is “doing something important” by “immortalising” Britons’ generosity and the impact of the war.