Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky to deliver virtual address to US Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will deliver a virtual address to the US Congress as the Russian war on his country intensifies.

Mr Zelensky will speak on Wednesday to members of the House and Senate, the Democratic leaders announced.

“The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement.

They said all legislators are invited to the talk that will be delivered via video at the US Capitol.

It comes as Congress recently approved 13.6 billion dollars (£10.4 billion) in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

“We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelensky’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy,” the leaders said.

Mr Zelensky spoke by video with House and Senate legislators earlier this month, delivering a desperate plea for more military aid.