| 9.7°C Dublin

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky to deliver virtual address to US Congress

President Zelensky will speak on Wednesday to members of the House and Senate.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Expand

Close

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

By Lisa Mascaro, Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will deliver a virtual address to the US Congress as the Russian war on his country intensifies.

Mr Zelensky will speak on Wednesday to members of the House and Senate, the Democratic leaders announced.

“The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement.

They said all legislators are invited to the talk that will be delivered via video at the US Capitol.

Cherry trees blossom as the US Capitol is seen amid the snow in Washington (Carolyn Kaster/AP) Expand

Close

Cherry trees blossom as the US Capitol is seen amid the snow in Washington (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Cherry trees blossom as the US Capitol is seen amid the snow in Washington (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Cherry trees blossom as the US Capitol is seen amid the snow in Washington (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

It comes as Congress recently approved 13.6 billion dollars (£10.4 billion) in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

“We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelensky’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy,” the leaders said.

Mr Zelensky spoke by video with House and Senate legislators earlier this month, delivering a desperate plea for more military aid.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy