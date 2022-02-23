Ukraine’s rebel leader ask Russia for military assistance, Kremlin says

Military lorries move down a street outside Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine (AP)

The Kremlin says that the rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine have asked Russia for military assistance to fend off the Ukrainian “aggression”.

The appeal raises the prospect of Russia’s direct military involvement in eastern Ukraine amid Western fears that Moscow is poised to launch an all-out invasion of its neighbour.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the rebel chiefs wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin to tell him that shelling by the Ukrainian military has caused civilian deaths and forced many people to flee.

Ukrainian servicemen eat dinner after their duty at the frontline (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Ukrainian servicemen eat dinner after their duty at the frontline (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

The move comes after Mr Putin recognised the independence of Russia-backed rebel regions in eastern Ukraine and signed friendship treaties with them.

On Tuesday, politicians gave Mr Putin permission to use military forces outside the country.