Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska praises the Irish Independent for publishing editorial in her national language

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska has praised the Irish Independent for publishing an editorial in her national language.

Ms Zelenska, the wife of President Volodymyr Zelensky, took to the Telegram messaging service to laud the newspaper for printing an editorial in Ukrainian titled ‘Opening our hearts and our borders to people of Ukraine’ on March 24.

“For the first time in its history, Ireland’s most popular newspaper, the Irish Independent, published a major editorial in a language other than Irish and English,” she wrote on her personal Telegram channel. “And Ukrainian was the language.”

Read More

With their homes and hopes now in ashes, the editorial said Ireland has been embracing the people of Ukraine for the past month.

It stated: “Our country too has lived in the shadow of an empire and knows too well the terrible consequences of clumsy territorial conflict. With more than 10 million Ukrainians forced to flee their homeland or having been displaced within it – mostly women and children – we are bonded by both time and history to their plight.”

Mrs Zelenska has 2.8 million followers on Instagram and 90,000 on Telegram, a fast-growing application set up by Russian tech entrepreneur Pavel Durov.

The couple, who have two children, met at university where Mrs Zelenska studied architecture before embarking on a career as a screenwriter for the comedy troupe that made her husband famous.

Ireland, which may take in as many as 200,000 refugees from Ukraine, and 37 other states have formally referred reports of atrocities committed in Ukraine to the international criminal court (ICC).

Under ICC rules, such a referral from member states means that the prosecutor does not have to get the approval of ICC judges before opening an investigation, speeding up the process.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that the referral will enable the prosecutor to “immediately begin his investigation into alleged crimes currently unfolding there and will promote justice and accountability for the Ukrainian people caught in the conflict.”