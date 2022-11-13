Ukraine: Zelensky vows to keep pushing Putin’s forces out after Kherson retreat

Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to keep pushing Vladimir Putin’s forces out of Ukraine after Russian troops retreated from Kherson.

The Russian retreat from the city marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine‘s pushback against Moscow’s invasion almost nine months ago. Kherson residents hugged and kissed the arriving Ukrainian troops in rapturous scenes.

In his nightly video address on Saturday, Mr Zelensky vowed there will be “many more such greetings” of Ukrainian soldiers liberating Russian-held territory.

He pledged to the people in Ukrainian cities and villages that are still under occupation: “We don’t forget anyone; we won’t leave anyone.”

Mr Zelensky said Russian forces had destroyed key infrastructure in Kherson before fleeing and pledged to “restore everything”.

Russia has declared a new “temporary capital” for the Kherson region after Ukrainian troops retook the city.

The state-owned Russian news,Tass reported that Alexander Fomin, a member of the imposed administration in occupied Kherson, said that Henichesk was now the temporary administrative capital of Kherson.