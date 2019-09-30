Ukraine’s president says his country cannot be pressured into opening an investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden or his son.

Ukraine president says he will not be pressured to open Joe Biden inquiry

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told reporters: “It has nothing to do with me.

“Our independent law enforcement agencies are ready to investigate any violations of the law.”

President Donald Trump asked Mr Zelenskiy in a July phone call to “look into” his political rival Mr Biden.

Asked on Monday about Mr Trump’s request, the Ukrainian leader said: “We cannot be ordered to do anything.

Former vice president Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event (John Locher/AP)

“We are an independent country.”

He did not elaborate on what could trigger an eventual investigation.

Mr Zelenskiy reiterated his criticism of the White House decision to release a rough transcript of the July call, which sparked a Congressional impeachment inquiry.

He called it “wrong.”

Mr Zelenskiy said Ukraine would probably not release its own transcript.

Mr Biden, who served as Barack Obama’s vice-president, currently is favourite to win the Democratic Party’s nomination to challenge Mr Trump for the presidency next year.

PA Media