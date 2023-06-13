Ukraine official says at least three killed, dozens wounded in Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

A Ukrainian serviceman looks out of an armoured recovery military vehicle, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine June 12, 2023. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak

Valentyn Origenko, Serhiy Karazy and Lidia Kelly

A regional governor says at least three people were killed and 25 wounded after missiles hit civilian buildings in an overnight attack in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine.