Ukraine official says at least three killed, dozens wounded in Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih
Valentyn Origenko, Serhiy Karazy and Lidia Kelly
A regional governor says at least three people were killed and 25 wounded after missiles hit civilian buildings in an overnight attack in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine.
