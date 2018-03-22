Ukraine lifts parliamentary immunity from pilot turned politician

In Thursday’s speech to politicians, prosecutor general Yuriy Lutsenko accused Nadiya Savchenko of plotting an attack on parliament with hand grenades and automatic weapons.

Mr Lutsenko claimed that Ms Savchenko was acting in cahoots with Russia-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine to stage a “terrorist coup in the interests of Ukraine’s enemies”.

He presented wiretapped recordings in which Ms Savchenko was talking about smuggling weapons from the east.