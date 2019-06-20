News World News

Thursday 20 June 2019

Ukraine high court approves president’s early election order

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s opponents were appealing the order.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (Markus Schreiber/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Ukraine’s constitutional court has ruled in favour of the president’s order to dissolve the parliament and call snap elections.

Thursday’s ruling paves the way for elections to the Supreme Rada to be held on July 21, about four months ahead of schedule.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued the order on the day after his inauguration last month to dissolve the parliament.

Mr Zelenskiy takes a selfie at the first congress of his party earlier this month (Zoya Shu/AP)

Opposition to him in the current parliament is strong and Mr Zelenskiy did not want to wait several months to try and gain more supporters in the legislature.

His opponents appealed the order to the constitutional court.

The court’s decision is binding and cannot be appealed.

Press Association

