Ukrainian servicemen rest at their positions after a fight, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the front line city of Bakhmut. Photo: Serhii Nuzhnenko via REUTERS. — © via REUTERS

Ukraine on Monday hailed its first substantial battlefield advances for six months as President Volodymyr Zelensky won pledges of new long-range drones in Britain to add to a haul of Western arms for a counteroffensive against Russian invaders.