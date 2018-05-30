Ukraine faked journalist’s death in bid to snare would-be assassins

Vasily Gritsak, head of the Ukrainian Security Service, told reporters that the agency faked Mr Babchenko’s death to catch those who are trying to kill him.

Mr Babchenko has been an outspoken critic of the Kremlin (AP)

Kiev and national police had said Mr Babchenko, a strong critic of the Kremlin, was shot multiple times in the back at his apartment building and found bleeding by his wife.

Mr Babchenko showed up at the news conference on Wednesday and thanked everyone who was mourning his death.