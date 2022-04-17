Ukraine defiant as key port Mariupol teeters on brink

Kharkiv has been under heavy bombardment throughout the weekend (Felipe Dana/AP)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said there had not been any recent diplomatic communications between Russia and Ukraine at the level of their foreign ministries and that the situation in the port of Mariupol, which he described as "dire", may be a "red line" in the path of negotiations.

"Mariupol may be a red line", he told CBS News in an interview on Sunday.

Ukrainian soldiers resisted a Russian ultimatum to lay down arms on Sunday in the pulverised port of Mariupol, which Moscow said its forces had almost completely seized in what would be its biggest prize of the nearly two-month war.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said troops in Mariupol were still fighting despite a Russian demand to surrender by dawn.

"We didn't really have any contacts with Russian diplomats in recent weeks at the level of foreign ministries", Kuleba said in the interview.

"The only level of contact is the negotiating team that consists of the representatives of various institutions and members of parliament. They continue their consultations at the expert level but no high level talks are taking place," he added.

The foreign minister said he was expecting "intensification of heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine" in the coming weeks.

When asked about prospects of US President Joe Biden visiting Ukraine, the foreign minister said Ukraine would be happy to welcome him and that a visit from him will send "an message of support."

The White House, however, said in recent days there were no plans for Biden to visit the country that Russia invaded in late February.

"We are not sending the president to Ukraine," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Friday.

The battered port city of Mariupol appeared on the brink of falling to Russian forces today after seven weeks under siege.

The Russian military estimated that about 2,500 Ukrainian fighters holding out at a hulking steel plant with a warren of underground passageways provided the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol.

Russia gave another deadline for their surrender, saying those who put down their weapons were “guaranteed to keep their lives,” but Ukraine remained defiant.

"All those who will continue resistance will be destroyed,” Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, said.

Seizing Mariupol would free up Russian forces to weaken and encircle Ukrainian soldiers forces in eastern Ukraine, where Russia has focused its war aims for now and is deploying personnel and equipment withdrawn from the north after the failure to take Kyiv.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar described Mariupol as a “shield defending Ukraine” as Russian troops prepare for a full-scale offensive in Donbas, the country’s eastern industrial heartland where Moscow-backed separatists already control some territory.

In a reminder that no part of Ukraine was immune until the war ends, Russian forces carried out new missile strikes Sunday near Kyiv and elsewhere in an apparent effort to weaken Ukraine’s military capacity before the anticipated assault in the east.

After the humiliating loss of the flagship of its Black Sea Fleet, Russia’s military command vowed Friday to step up missile strikes on the capital. The Russian military said Sunday that it had attacked an ammunition plant near Kyiv overnight with precision-guided missiles, the third such strike in as many days.

Meanwhile Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the world should be ready for the prospect of Vladimir Putin using nuclear weapons.

Speaking from the country’s capital Kyiv, Mr Zelensky voiced his fears the Russian president could also be prepared to use chemical weapons against Ukraine.

Asked if he was concerned about the prospect of a nuclear attack by CNN, Mr Zelensky said: “Not only me - all of the world, all of the countries have to be worried.”

He added: “Chemical weapons... They could do it, for them the life of the people [is] nothing. That’s why. We should think not be afraid, not be afraid but be ready.

Read More

“But that is not a question for Ukraine, not only for Ukraine but for all the world, I think.”

Mr Zelensky said around 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died so far and a further 10,000 have been injured in the conflict.

However, he is uncertain about the civilian death toll.

He said: “It is very difficult to talk about civilians, since south of our country, where the towns and cities are blocked - Kherson, Berdyansk, Mariupol further east, and the area to the east where Volnovakha is - we just don’t know how many people have died in that area that is blocked.”

Meanwhile Austria’s chancellor has said after meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow that the Russian president is “in his own war logic” over Ukraine.

Karl Nehammer told NBC in an interview that he thinks Mr Putin believes he is winning the war.

The politician was the first European leader to meet Mr Putin in Moscow since Russia launched its invasion on February 24.

He said: “We have to look in his eyes and we have to confront him with that, what we see in Ukraine”.

Before arriving in Moscow last Monday, Mr Nehammer had visited Bucha, Ukraine, the town outside of Kyiv where graphic evidence of killings and torture has emerged following the withdrawal of Russian forces.

The chancellor told Meet the Press that he confronted Mr Putin with what he had seen in Bucha, and “it was not a friendly conversation”.

He added Mr Putin said “he will co-operate with an international investigation, on one hand, and on the other hand, he told me that he doesn’t trust the Western world. So this will be the problem now in the future”.

Separately, President Zelensky said he spoke on Saturday with the leaders of Britain and Sweden about how best to help those defending Mariupol and the tens of thousands of civilians trapped inside the besieged city.

Mariupol’s fate can be decided either through battle or diplomacy, Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address to the nation.

“Either our partners give Ukraine all of the necessary heavy weapons, the planes, and without exaggeration immediately, so we can reduce the pressure of the occupiers on Mariupol and break the blockade,” he said.

“Or we do so through negotiations, in which the role of our partners should be decisive.”

Russia’s bombardment of cities around Ukraine on Saturday included an explosion in Kharkiv that destroyed a community kitchen.

Associated Press journalists at the scene recorded the immediate aftermath of the apparent missile attack. Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said three people were killed and 34 wounded by missile strikes on Saturday in that city alone.

The kitchen was set up by World Central Kitchen, which is run by celebrity chef Jose Andres to establish feeding systems in disaster and war zones. Mr Andres tweeted that the non-governmental organisation’s staff members were shaken but safe.

The organisation says it has now reached 30 cities across the country, providing nearly 300,000 meals a day.

Mr Andres said the attack in Kharkiv shows that “to give food in the middle of a senseless war is an act of courage, resilience and resistance”, adding his group’s chefs will keep cooking for Ukraine.

In the UK, Prince Charles has remembered the millions of displaced people “wounded by the past, fearful of the future” in his Easter message.

He highlighted their plight as thousands of Ukrainians continue to seek sanctuary from fighting in their homeland, following in the footsteps of millions of refugees who have already fled the Russian invasion.

He said meeting the “innocent victims of conflict” over the years, he had found it “profoundly moving” to see the numbers of people ready to invite those in need into their homes.

In his message he said: “Today, millions of people find themselves displaced, wearied by their journey from troubled places, wounded by the past, fearful of the future – and in need of a welcome, of rest and of kindness.

“Over the past years, I have found myself heartbroken at the sufferings of the innocent victims of conflict, or persecution, some of whom I have met and who have told me stories of unutterable tragedy as they have been forced to flee their country and seek shelter far from home.

“But amidst all this sadness and inhumanity, it has been profoundly moving to see how so many people are ready to open their homes to those in need, and how they have offered their time and their resources to help those facing such soul-destroying sorrow and hardship.”