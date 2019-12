Ukraine and Russia-backed rebels exchange prisoners

Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine began exchanging prisoners on Sunday in a move aimed at ending their five-year-long war.

The move was part of an agreement brokered earlier this month at a summit of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France.

Ukrainian soldiers on patrol near Odradivka in eastern Ukraine during the prisoner exchange (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

A rebel government official and the Ukrainian president’s office confirmed that the swap was under way.

In total, 142 prisoners were expected to be exchanged at a checkpoint near Horlivka in eastern Ukraine – 55 released by the rebels and 87 by Ukraine.

Russia-backed war prisoners are taken by bus to the exchange near Odradivka, eastern Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

The last major prisoner swap between separatist rebels and Ukrainian forces took place in December 2017, with 233 rebels exchanged for 73 Ukrainians.

Fighting in eastern Ukraine since 2014 has killed more than 14,000 people.

PA Media