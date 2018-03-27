UK poisoning is attempted murder by Russia, Mattis says

In remarks to reporters at the Pentagon, Mr Mattis said the attack – which has triggered a worldwide wave of expulsions of Russian diplomats – involved the “pretty obvious” use of a chemical agent.

He said it was the first chemical weapon attack in Europe since World War II.

.@NATO continues to hold #Russia to account for its use of a military-grade nerve agent on Allied territory 🇬🇧 with the expulsion of 10 Russians accredited or seeking accreditation to NATO. Russia’s destabilizing actions have consequences. https://t.co/6zL7zBBVOT — Ambassador Hutchison (@USAmbNATO) March 27, 2018

Asked whether this amounted to an act of war, Mr Mattis said it is part of a pattern of Russian actions that President Vladimir Putin apparently believes can be plausibly denied.