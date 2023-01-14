UK pledges tanks to Ukrainian defence forces, as Kyiv targeted by missiles

Fog covers Kyiv city center, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. A series of explosions rocked Kyiv on Saturday morning and minutes later air raid sirens started to wail as an apparent missile attack on the Ukrainian capital was underway. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed the UK will provide tanks to Ukraine to help Kyiv’s forces “push Russian troops back”.

Downing Street said Mr Sunak made the pledge during a call on Saturday morning with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In a readout of the phone conversation, a No 10 spokeswoman said the Prime Minister offered Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems as a sign of the UK’s “ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine”.

Mr Zelensky thanked the UK on Twitter for making decisions that “will not only strengthen us on the battlefield, but also send the right signal to other partners”.

The move makes the UK the first Western power to supply the Ukrainians with main battle tanks.

UK Government insiders said the decision on tanks had to be made now in order to ensure Ukrainian soldiers could be trained in how to use the mobile weapons before a potential spring offensive.

Ministers hope the announcement will encourage other allies to follow suit.

Mr Sunak’s formal offer follows reports that he was preparing to sign off on sending four British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks to eastern Europe immediately, with eight more to follow shortly afterwards.

No 10 has not yet confirmed the exact numbers of tanks it will send to Kyiv.

A Downing Street spokesman said the Prime Minister and Mr Zelensky agreed on the “need to seize on this moment” after Ukrainian victories had “pushed Russian troops back”.

“The Prime Minister outlined the UK’s ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine, including through the provision of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems,” the spokesman said.

“The Prime Minister and President Zelensky welcomed other international commitments in this vein, including Poland’s offer to provide a company of Leopard tanks.

“The Prime Minister stressed that he and the whole UK Government would be working intensively with international partners to deliver rapidly the kind of support which will allow Ukraine to press their advantage, win this war and secure a lasting peace.”

Labour’s shadow defence secretary said the Prime Minister had the “fullest backing” from his party on the decision to provide Ukraine with tanks.

John Healey said: “Modern tanks are crucial to Ukraine’s efforts to win its battle against Russian aggression.”

Both Kyiv and Moscow are reportedly gearing up for a spring offensive as the weather warms and the Ukrainian mud dries out.

The Times reported that there are fears in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin could amass as many as 500,000 troops on the frontline by April.

Earlier this week, Western officials warned that Ukraine would not be able to take back significant territory from Russia without an increase in fighting power – including tanks and other heavy armour.

There have been concerns within Nato that supplying tanks could be regarded by the Russians as a further escalation of the conflict.

The US has also promised 50 Bradley tank-killing armoured vehicles in its biggest military assistance package to date for Ukraine.

Germany also announced it would supply around 40 Marder armoured personnel carriers and France promised wheeled AMX-10 RC tank destroyers.

It comes as a series of explosions have rocked Kyiv, as Ukrainian officials said a Russian missile attack had been launched on the capital – the first since January 1.

On Saturday, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office said on Telegram that critical infrastructure had been targeted in the capital.

Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine in the anticipation of further attacks, and regional officials urged local residents not to ignore alarms and seek shelter.

Air defence systems were activated on Saturday afternoon in the southern Mykolaiv region, governor Vitali Kim said on Telegram, before hinting that some missiles have already been intercepted.

Ukraine’s Operational Command South reported that five Russian missile carriers were spotted in the Black Sea on Saturday afternoon, capable of launching a total of 36 Kalibr cruise missiles.

In the morning, a series of explosions rocked Kyiv. Explosions were heard in the Dniprovskyi district, a residential area on the left bank of the Dnieper River, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Mr Klitschko also said that fragments of a missile fell on a non-residential area in the Holosiivskyi district on the right bank, and a fire briefly broke out in a building there. No casualties have been reported so far.

It was not immediately clear whether several facilities in Kyiv were targeted or just the one that was reported hit. The Ukrainian capital has not been attacked by missiles since New Year’s Day.

In the outlying Kyiv region, a residential building in the village of Kopyliv was hit, and windows of the houses nearby were blown out, officials said.

A total of 18 private houses were damaged in the region, according to regional governor Oleksii Kuleba.

“There are damaged roofs and windows,” but no casualties, Mr Kuleba said in a Telegram post. He added that a fire has been contained at a “critical infrastructure facility” in the region.

Earlier on Saturday, two Russian missiles hit Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, the governor of the region reported.

Oleh Syniehubov said Russian forces fired two S-300 missiles at the industrial district of Kharkiv.

The strikes targeted “energy and industrial objects of Kharkiv and the (outlying) region,” Mr Syniehubov said.

No casualties have been reported, but emergency power cuts in the city and other settlements of the region were possible, the official said.

The attacks follow conflicting reports on the fate of the fiercely contested salt mining town of Soledar, in Ukraine’s embattled east.

Russia claims that its forces have captured the town, a development that would mark a rare victory for the Kremlin after a series of humiliating setbacks on the battlefield.

However, Ukrainian authorities and Mr Zelensky insist the fight for Soledar continues.

Moscow has painted the battle for the town and the nearby city of Bakhmut as key to capturing the eastern region of the Donbas, which comprises of partially occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and as a way to grind down the best Ukrainian forces and prevent them from launching counterattacks elsewhere.

But that cuts both ways, as Ukraine says its fierce defence of the eastern strongholds has helped tie up Russian forces.

Western officials and analysts say the two towns’ importance is more symbolic than strategic.

Reporting by PA Media and AP.