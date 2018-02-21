UK model agreed to kidnapping plot to boost career, court told

Lukasz Herba, testifying in his own defence in court in Milan, said 20-year-old Ms Ayling did not know about the kidnapping plot when she arrived in Milan for a modelling job last July. Herba said that he revealed it to her soon after, and that she agreed to it.

Through a translator, Herba said that “she knew that when the scandal finished, she would earn lots of money”.

Prosecutors allege Herba drugged the model and transported her in a canvas bag to a farmhouse where she was held for six days. He was arrested after releasing her at the British consulate in Milan.