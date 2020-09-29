UK imposes sanctions on Belarusian leader and other senior government figures following 'rigged' election

The UK has imposed sanctions on Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and other senior figures in his government following the “rigged” election, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and other senior figures, including his son Victor, have been made subject to sanctions by the UK Government

The move, part of a co-ordinated approach with Canada, was announced by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab following human rights abuses in the wake of August’s “rigged” election.

The sanctions include a travel ban and asset freeze on eight individuals from the Belarusian regime, including Mr Lukashenko, his son and Igor Sergeenko, head of the presidential administration.

Similar sanctions were imposed by Canada.

Mr Raab said: “Today the UK and Canada have sent a clear message by imposing sanctions against Alexander Lukashenko’s violent and fraudulent regime.

“We don’t accept the results of this rigged election.

“We will hold those responsible for the thuggery deployed against the Belarusian people to account and we will stand up for our values of democracy and human rights.”

