Thursday 28 June 2018

UK and US teams join search for 12 boys and coach missing in Thailand cave

The rescue efforts have been hampered by near-constant rains.

The 12 team members and their coach have been missing since Saturday (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

British experts and a US military team and have joined the rescue effort in northern Thailand for 12 boys and their football coach stranded for a fifth day inside a cave.

A Thai army general coordinating the rescue said on Thursday morning that overnight rain had raised water levels again and authorities switched off power and water pumps for fear of electrical hazards.

(PA Graphics)

Major General Bancha Duriyapat said rescuers were continuing to work despite the rain and setbacks.

The boys and coach entered the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province on Saturday afternoon. The cave floods severely in rainy season.

Water is pumped from the flooded cave (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Authorities have expressed hope there are dry places on higher ground within the cave where the group may be able to wait.

