Ugandan authorities have said they have seized 750 pieces of ivory and thousands of pangolin scales being transported through the East African country from neighbouring South Sudan.

The Uganda Revenue Authority said two Vietnamese nationals are in custody over the contraband, which had been concealed inside pieces of timber carried by three freight containers.

The seizure of illegal wildlife products is one of the largest in Uganda in recent years.

This revelation should sound a warning to all involved in smuggling of any nature that the Ugandan borders are increasingly becoming impenetrable thanks to NII Tech.



More investment in NII technology is needed to ensure that all our borders are technologically fortified.



END! pic.twitter.com/9Aw9sEMuLC — UgandaRevenueAuthority (@URAuganda) January 31, 2019

The authority says the ivory and pangolin scales were likely collected in neighbouring Congo, where “the racket packed the ivory and scales into well-joined logs of woods”.

Africa’s elephants are threatened by demand for ivory products in China and other Asian countries.

Africa’s pangolin species are under increasing pressure from poachers as their scales are used in traditional medicine.

Press Association