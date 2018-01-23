Uganda leader says he loves Donald Trump because he ‘tells Africans frankly’

“I love Trump because he tells Africans frankly,” President Yoweri Museveni said on Tuesday.

His remarks came shortly after the US ambassador reportedly apologised for Mr Trump’s alleged recent reference to African nations as “shithole countries”.

“I don’t know whether he was misquoted or whatever. But he talks to Africans frankly,” Mr Museveni said. “In the world, you cannot survive if you are weak.”