Two young sisters killed in West Bank shooting ‘were British nationals’

The pair were killed and their mother seriously injured after their car was shot at and crashed

Two sisters who were killed in a shooting in the West Bank were British nationals, according to reports.

The women, one thought to be aged 15 and the other in her twenties, were killed when their car crashed after it was shot at on Friday near an Israeli settlement in the Jordan Valley, Israeli authorities said. Their mother, reported locally as aged in her forties, was also seriously wounded.

The shooting happened as Israel unleashed air strikes on Lebanon and bombarded the Gaza Strip on Friday, targeting militant group Hamas in retaliation for a barrage of cross-border rockets fired from Lebanon.

The escalation sparked fears of a broader conflict after days of violence over Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site, but later in the day, there were signs that both sides were trying to keep the hostilities in check.

The sisters were UK nationals whose family moved to Israel around 2005, Sky News reported. The Independent has contacted the Foreign Office for confirmation.

The three women lived in the Israeli settlement of Efrat, near the Palestinian city of Bethlehem, said Oded Revivi, the mayor of the settlement. The girls’ father, who was driving another car behind them, witnessed the attack, he said.

Doctors said the smashed car appeared to have been pushed off the road.

The shooting comes as the region is on high alert after three days of violence.

The latest violence began on Wednesday after Israeli police twice raided Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which sits on a hill in Jerusalem sacred to both Muslims and Jews. It sparked unrest in the contested capital and outrage across the Arab world.

In one case, police fiercely beat Palestinians, who responded by hurling rocks and firecrackers.

The Israeli military said 34 rockets were fired from Lebanese territory on Thursday, in the largest escalation along the frontier in 17 years.

In retaliation, Israel stepped up air strikes in Gaza, with around 20 missiles striking four new sites in 10 minutes.

That led to rocket fire from Gaza and the barrage from southern Lebanon and the Israeli retaliation.

Loud blasts rocked several areas of the Gaza strip overnight into Friday morning, as Israel said its jets hit targets including two tunnels and two weapons-manufacturing sites belonging to Hamas, which controls the blockaded southern coastal strip.

A children’s hospital in Gaza City was among the sites damaged, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

But the Israeli strikes seemed designed to avoid drawing in Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Shiite group that Israel considers its most immediate threat.

Soldiers had arrived at the scene of the reported collision between Israeli and Palestinian vehicles near the Jewish settlement of Hamra and saw the three people in the Israeli car had been shot, Israel’s military said.

“Soldiers are blocking routes adjacent to the scene of the shooting attack. A pursuit after the terrorists has begun,” the military said.

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas praised the attack but stopped short of admitting it had carried it out.

On Friday, more than 130,000 worshippers poured into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for midday prayers, which ended without incident.