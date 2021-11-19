Two wounded as Dutch police fire warning shots during riot over Covid-19 measures

Protests have occurred at various points in the pandemic in Netherlands. Photo: Eva Plevier/ Reuters

Two people were wounded when police fired warning shots during rioting in the port city of Rotterdam tonight.

Several hundred people had gathered in opposition of restrictive measures against the Covid-19 virus.

Dutch police confirmed they fired several warning shots as a protest against Covid-19 measures turned into rioting.

Several hundred people had gathered to voice opposition to government plans to restrict access to indoor venues to people who have a "corona pass", showing they have been vaccinated or already recovered from an infection.

The pass is currently also available to people who have not been vaccinated but who have proof of a negative test.

The Netherlands re-imposed some lockdown measures last weekend for an initial three weeks in an effort to slow a resurgence of coronavirus, but daily infections have remained at their highest levels since the start of the pandemic.

Police said in a statement that rioters had set fires and thrown fireworks, prompting them to fire warning shots.

Dutch media said police also used water cannon to disperse the crowd and that police vehicles had been set alight.