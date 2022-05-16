Two tourists face Iraq death penalty over claim of stolen ancient shards

A British geologist on holiday and a German tourist accused of smuggling ancient shards of pottery out of Iraq appeared in a Baghdad court in yellow detainees’ uniforms yesterday, telling judges they had not acted with criminal intent and had no idea they might have broken local laws.

The trial of Jim Fitton (66), of Bath, is grabbing international attention at a time when Iraq seeks to open up its budding tourism sector. The second defendant was identified as Volker Waldmann, of Berlin.

The three-judge panel in Baghdad’s felony court scheduled the next hearing for next Sunday. The court must determine whether the defendants had sought to profit by taking the 12 items, which were found in their possession as they attempted to fly out of Baghdad airport on March 20.

Mr Fitton and Mr Waldmann were asked in court to explain their actions.

Mr Waldmann said the two items found in his possession were not his and had been given to him by Mr Fitton to carry.

“But did you put them in your bag?” asked head judge Jaber Abdel Jabir. “Didn’t you know these were Iraqi antiquities?”

Mr Waldmann said he didn’t pick up the items from the site and agreed only to carry them for Mr Fitton.

Mr Fitton said he “suspected” the items he collected were ancient fragments, but that “at the time I didn’t know about Iraqi laws”, or that taking the shards was not permitted.

Mr Fitton said that as a geologist he was in the habit of collecting fragments as a hobby and hadn’t intended to sell them.

He said it was not clear to him at the time that picking them up from the site was a criminal offence. “There were no fences, no guards or signage,” at the sites he told the court.

“These places, in name and by definition, are ancient sites,” Judge Jabir responded. “One doesn’t have to say it is forbidden.” When Mr Fitton said some of the shards were “no larger than my fingernail”, Judge Jabir said this was irrelevant. “Size doesn’t matter,” he told him.

Based on the law, both men could face the death penalty, an outcome that legal experts said was unlikely.

The defence plans to submit more evidence to clear the men. This includes testimony from government officials present at the site where the fragments were collected.