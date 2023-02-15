Two teenagers charged with murder of trans girl Brianna Ghey

Brianna Ghey, 16 who was found dead in Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington, Cheshire with serious injuries Photo: Family handout/Warrington Police/PA Wire

A 15-year-old girl from Warrington and a 15-year-old boy from Leigh have been charged with the murder of 16-year-old trans girl Brianna Ghey.

Police confirmed the news on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday Cheshire Police investigating the fatal stabbing said they are now looking at whether it was a hate crime.

Detectives initially said there was no evidence to suggest the transgender teenager’s killing in Warrington, Cheshire on Saturday was “hate-related”.

The teenager, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth, at around 3.13pm on Saturday.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding page set up to help the schoolgirl’s family has passed £70,000 in donations just one day after it was set up.

Candle-lit vigils, organised by members of the transgender community, are set to take place across the country in memory of the teenager.

In the coming days, vigils are due to be held in cities such as London, Glasgow, Leeds and Belfast – with events in Liverpool and Bristol held on Tuesday evening.

In a tribute issued after Brianna’s death on behalf of her family, they said the teenager was a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.

The statement continued: “She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her.

“Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”