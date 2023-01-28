Two shot in second Jerusalem terrorist attack day after seven killed in mass synagogue shooting

Israeli security forces move a body as they work at the scene of a shooting attack in Neve Yaacov on Friday. Seven people were killed. Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Two people were hurt on Saturday in a shooting attack around Jerusalem's Old City, Israel's ambulance service and Israeli Army Radio said.

An Israeli police spokesman later confirmed that the shootings were a terrorist attack on the outskirts of the Old City.

Israel’s rescue service said that a gunman opened fire in east Jerusalem, wounding at least two people.

The casualties were badly hurt, Israel's ambulance service said. The assailant "was neutralised", police said.

The paramedics did not provide any further information.

The incident comes a day after a Palestinian gunman shot seven people dead near a synagogue on the outskirts of the city.

That followed one of the deadliest raids by Israeli forces into the West Bank in recent years when nine people were shot dead by Israeli forces, which triggered an uptick in violence and saw rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel, which were intercepted mid-air.

More to follow..