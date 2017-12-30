Two security guards killed at Las Vegas hotel-casino
Two security guards have died after being shot in a room at a hotel-casino in Las Vegas, police said.
The suspected gunman ran away after the shooting at Arizona Charlie's Decatur but was then found by police at a nearby residence with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officers said.
The suspect's condition and the victims' identities have not been released.
Arizona Charlie's Decatur is a short distance west of the Las Vegas Strip.
The shooting comes as law enforcement officers are preparing for tens of thousands of New Year's Eve revellers on the Strip and three months after a mass shooting that killed 58 people.
