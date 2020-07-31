Two Oklahoma escapees are recaptured after fleeing jail

Two inmates escaped from the Oklahoma County Jail (Dave Morris/The Oklahoman via AP)

Two county jail escapees, including a murder suspect, have been arrested after breaking out of the Oklahoma County jail by using sheets tied together to climb down the outside of the building from a 12th floor cell, authorities said.

Pablo Robledo, 34, who was being held on a first-degree murder charge, was found and arrested on Friday afternoon in south-west Oklahoma City by city police and US marshals, said jail spokesman Mac Mullings.

Expand Close Inmate Pablo Robledo (Oklahoma County Detention Centre via AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Inmate Pablo Robledo (Oklahoma County Detention Centre via AP)

Mr Mullings noted that Robledo was arrested without incident shortly before 2.30pm in a neighbourhood where he may have family living and authorities had been looking out for him.

Robledo and his cellmate escaped by breaking a window of their cell and climbing down, Mr Mullings said, adding that Robledo was seen on jail security video at about 5.25am outside the jail.

His cellmate, Jose Hernandez, fell or jumped from the makeshift rope around the fourth floor, apparently breaking a leg, before being found and subsequently arrested by Oklahoma City police on Friday morning.

Hernandez is in hospital in undisclosed condition for his injury, according to Mr Mullings.

Records show Robledo had been jailed since June 2019 on murder, assault and battery, domestic abuse and other charges.

Court records also note he had pleaded not guilty and was slated for trial beginning on August 31.

PA Media