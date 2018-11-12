Scores of Greek and Turkish Cypriots have walked through a newly-opened crossing point in the south-eastern village of Dherynia.

Two more crossings open through Cyprus border

Peace activists are hailing the move as further breaking down barriers on the ethnically-divided island.

“Today is good day 4 #Cyprus . We welcome opening of 1st crossing points in 8 years. These crossing pts will play an important role by increasing people-to-people contacts; contribute 2 build much-needed trust & confidence b/w communities.”- Elizabeth Spehar, SRSG/Head, #UNFICYP pic.twitter.com/5QW182YPau — UN Cyprus (@UN_CYPRUS) November 12, 2018

Dherynia, and another spot in the country’s north west, means there are now nine crossing points that have opened since travel restrictions across the United Nations-controlled buffer zone were relaxed in 2003.

Last month, Cyprus’ Greek Cypriot president and the breakaway Turkish Cypriot leader designated Monday as the crossings’ official opening in a bid to help build momentum towards restarting stalled reunification talks.

UN Chief of Mission Elizabeth Spehar said the crossing points would help foster more trust and confidence between the communities.

Several demonstrators at the crossing point voiced their opposition to the openings.

