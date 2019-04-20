Two killed in suicide attack on Afghan ministry

Police chief Sayed Mohammad Roshandil said the bomber blew himself up outside the telecommunications ministry, clearing the way for other attackers to enter the building and the heavily guarded government compound.

The Public Health Ministry said at least two people were killed in the attack and six were injured – including three women – and taken to hospital.

Workers fled nearby buildings amid the attack (Rahmat Gul/AP)

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. Both Taliban insurgents and the Islamic State group are active in eastern Afghanistan and have previously claimed attacks in Kabul.

Nasart Rahimi, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said the security operation ended “after all attackers were shot and killed by Afghan security forces”.

The attack came a day after Afghan-to-Afghan peace talks in Qatar were cancelled.

It would have marked the first time that Taliban and Kabul government officials sat together to negotiate an end to the war in Afghanistan and a withdrawal of US troops.

Staff of the Telecommunication Ministry are escorted to safety amid the attack (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Mr Rahimi said security forces blocked all roads near the attack site and forces shot and killed four additional suicide bombers before they could reach their target of the nearby central post office.

Hamid Popalzai, an employee of the Telecommunication Ministry, said “an explosion happened and then we heard the sound of gunfire and more explosions”.

He added that a large number of people were inside the ministry, both women and men, when the attack began.

Live footage on local TV showed government employees fleeing neighbouring Information and Culture Ministry buildings, with some climbing out of windows.

