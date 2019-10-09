Two killed in shooting in eastern Germany

Several shots have been fired in the eastern German city of Halle, leaving two people dead, police said.

The exact target of the attack was not clear, since it took place near both a synagogue and a kebab shop, local media and witnesses said.

Police said in a tweet that the suspects fled in a car, and soon after reported that one person had been arrested.

(Screen shot/@Polizei_HAL)

They gave no information about the arrested person or reasons why they thought the attack could have been carried out by more than one person.

Officers were out in force across the city hunting down the suspects and urged residents to stay at home or indoors.

The railway station in Halle, a city of 240,000, was closed down as a precaution.

Police gave no details about the target, or targets, of the attack but federal prosecutors, who handle cases involving suspected terrorism or national security, took over the investigation.

A video clip broadcast by regional public broadcaster MDR showed a man in a helmet and an olive-coloured top getting out of a car and firing four shots from behind the vehicle from a long-barreled gun. It was not clear what he was shooting at.

Pictures from the scene showed a body lying in the street behind a police cordon.

News agency dpa reported the body was lying opposite a synagogue, about 30 metres away.

Police officers cross a wall as they launched a search in Halle, Germany (Sebastian Willnow/dpa via AP)

A witness interviewed on n-tv television said he had been in a kebab shop when a man with a helmet and a military jacket threw something that looked like a grenade, which bounced off the doorframe.

Conrad Roessler said the man then shot into the shop at least once.

“All the customers next to me ran, of course I did too — I think there were five or six of us in there,” Mr Roessler said. “The man behind me probably died.”

“I hid in the toilet,” he said.

“The others looked for the back entrance. I didn’t know if there was one. I locked myself quietly in this toilet, and wrote to my family that I love them, and waited for something to happen.”

Police then came into the shop, he said.

Police said one person has been arrested (Jens Meyer/AP)

The head of Halle’s Jewish community, Max Privorotzki, told news magazine Der Spiegel there were 70 or 80 people inside the synagogue and security outside when the shooting occurred.

Synagogues are often protected by police in Germany.

Police said shots were also fired in Landsberg, about 10 miles from Halle. It was not clear whether the two shootings were related.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, lamented what he called “terrible news from Halle” but government officials said they had no information on the attack.

The European Parliament held a moment of silence at the start of its session on Wednesday to mark the unfolding situation in Halle.

PA Media