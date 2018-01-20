Two killed, dozens injured in Prague hotel blaze

Prague rescue service spokeswoman Jana Postova said eight people had been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after the blaze broke out in the hotel, named by firefighters as Eurostars David, on Saturday evening.

Ms Postova said that three people had to be resuscitated.

Prague mayor Adriana Krnacova, who was at the scene, expressed condolences to the relatives of the victims who have not been immediately identified. No further details were available.