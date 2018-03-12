News World News

Monday 12 March 2018

Two killed and three critical in NYC helicopter crash

The pilot was rescued by a passing tugboat, police said.

The scene of a helicopter crash in the East River in New York
The scene of a helicopter crash in the East River in New York

By Associated Press Reporter

A helicopter has crashed into New York City’s East River, killing two passengers and critically injuring three others.

Police said a sixth person, the pilot, freed himself and was rescued by a passing tugboat on Sunday night.

The helicopter was being chartered for a photo shoot when it went down near Gracie Mansion, the mayoral residence.

Police and fire department divers pulled the five passengers from the helicopter.

Video posted on Twitter shows a red helicopter land hard in the water and then flip on its side as its rotors beat the water.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News