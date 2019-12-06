Two killed and gunman dead in shooting spree at US Naval Air Station

Two people have been killed and the gunman is also dead after a shooting incident injuring at least 11 at the US Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida.

Escambia Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amber Southard said the assailant was dead.

Two victims were later reported to be dead with efforts under way to treat others.

News outlets were reporting on Friday that 11 people have been taken to area hospitals.

Emergency personnel near the Naval Air Base Station in Pensacola, Florida (WEAR-TV/AP)

Pensacola Police spokesman Mike Wood has confirmed that police responded to the active gunman.

Base spokesman Jason Bortz said both gates were closed and the base was on lockdown.

NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website.

Saddened to hear of the horrible shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola & continuing to monitor the situation. Praying for the victims & their families & we commend the first responders for their swift action in taking down the shooter & getting those on base to safety. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) December 6, 2019

One of the Navy’s most historic and storied bases, it sprawls along the waterfront southwest of downtown Pensacola.

The base dominates the economy of the surrounding area and includes the National Naval Aviation Museum, a popular regional tourist attraction.

Five people have been taken to Baptist Health Care in Pensacola, said hospital spokeswoman Kathy Bowers.

She did not have any details about their conditions.

