Two people have been killed and dozens injured after a fire broke out at a construction site in Tokyo.

Two people have been killed and dozens injured after a fire broke out at a construction site in Tokyo.

Two killed and dozens hurt in blaze at Tokyo construction site

The blaze hit an office building under construction in the city’s western suburbs on Thursday, killing at least two people and injuring about 40 others, authorities said.

Others were feared trapped inside the building. More than 70 ambulances and fire engines were sent to the scene.

Smoke rises from the building under construction in Tama city (Kyodo News/AP)

Fire officials said more than 20 people were seriously injured.

The three-storey building in Tama city, which also has three underground floors, was near completion.

About 300 workers were at the site at the time of the fire. Television footage showed dozens of workers taking refuge in a nearby car park.

Rescuers work at the site of a fire in Tama city, in Tokyo’s western suburbs (Kyodo News/AP)

Rescue workers were searching for others who might be trapped in the building.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are being investigated, the fire department said.

The fire was believed to have started in construction materials on the bottom basement floor.

Press Association