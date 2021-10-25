Two killed after shooting incident at shopping centre in US

Police close off a street outside a shopping centre after a shooting in Boise, Idaho (Rebecca Boone/AP)

Two people were killed and six injured, including a police officer, in a shooting at a US shopping centre.

A suspect has been taken into custody.

Authorities said they were working their way through each business at the centre in Boise in the US state of Idaho.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Police also said they were notifying the families of those involved.

The Boise Towne Square shopping centre is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest.

Police were interviewing dozens of people outside the entrance to Macy’s, one of five large department stores at the mall that has 153 stores in all.

Police are also investigating what appears to be another crime scene at a restaurant near the centre.

Cheri Gypin, of Boise, was in the centre with a friend where they walk for an hour three or four times a week.

She said she heard several large bangs, but thought something had fallen from the ceiling.

Then about 60 people, including families pushing strollers, came running at them, some of them shouting that there was an active shooter.

“My friend was trying to process it,” said Ms Gypin, 60.

“I just looked at her and said, ‘We’ve got to run’.

“So we just ran and kept running until we got to the outer perimeter of the parking lot.”

They made their way back to their car, where police told the crowd of people who had fled the mall to leave the parking area.