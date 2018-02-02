Two killed after rocket attacks on Turkey from Syrian enclave

The Hatay governor’s office said at least six rockets targeted the town of Reyhanli in Hatay province — damaging a home, a workplace and a road close to the marketplace — and wounding 18 people, two of whom later died in hospital.

Three more rockets hit the town of Kilis, north-east of Reyhanli, where at least three people were wounded, said Governor Mehmet Tekinarslan.

Ankara launched a cross-border offensive into Afrin on January 20 to rout the Syrian Kurdish militia group it says is linked to insurgents fighting inside Turkey.