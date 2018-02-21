News World News

Two French soldiers killed in Mali by explosive device

French president Emmanuel Macron hailed the courage of the two services personnel.

French president Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the two dead soldiers
By Associated Press Reporters

Two French soldiers have died in Mali after their armoured vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device.

The office of French president Emmanuel Macron said a soldier and an officer were killed on Wednesday morning in the attack. They were part of an operation to fight terrorism in the West African country.

France’s 4,000-strong counter-terrorism force in Mali, part of Operation Barkhane, is meant to fight extremist groups in the African region of the Sahel, which also includes Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania and Niger.

Mr Macron praised the “courage” of the French soldiers and their determination to continue their mission, “which allows to strike blows against the enemy”.

