Two fishermen killed as boats collide in Venice

Two fishermen have been killed in a collision between their boat and a smaller vessel in Venice.

The Italian news agency Ansa said four Venetians aged in their 20s who were aboard the smaller motorboat were treated for minor injuries after the collision late on Friday night.

The office of Venice’s prosecutor is investigating the cause of the crash, which occurred in the waters off Venice’s Lido sandbar.

The crash took place off Venice’s Lido beach (Yui Mok/PA)

Reports said police tested the motorboat’s occupants for alcohol to determine if drinking might have played a role.

The fishermen were described as friends aged in their 60s who often fished together.

Ansa said one fisherman was pronounced dead after arrival at hospital, while the body of the other was found in the lagoon’s waters early on Saturday.

