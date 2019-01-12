Two firefighters have been killed and 47 injured in an explosion at a bakery that was apparently caused by a gas leak in central Paris.

Two firefighters dead and dozens injured in explosion at Paris bakery

French interior minister Christophe Castaner told reporters at the scene “unfortunately the human toll is particularly serious”.

Mr Castaner had initially said that four people died, including the two firefighters, but the Paris prosecutor’s office later revised the death toll down to two fatalities.

(Christophe Castaner/PA)

Mr Castaner said 10 people are in critical condition and 37 others less seriously injured.

He paid tribute to the courage of rescuers who saved the life of one firefighter who was buried under the rubble for two-and-a-half hours.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who was also at the scene, extended a “message of affection and solidarity” to the victims.

