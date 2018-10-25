Two visitors to the Yosemite National Park in California have died in a fall from a popular overlook, a park official has said.

Two die after falling from overlook in Yosemite National Park

Spokesman Scott Gediman said park rangers are trying to recover the bodies of a man and a woman. He did not say when the couple fell from Taft Point, which is at an elevation of 7,500 feet (2,285 metres).

A male and female visitor died in an apparent fall from Taft Point in Yosemite National Park. Park rangers are recovering the bodies this morning. This incident is under investigation and no further details are available. https://t.co/wTm1IadB79 — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) October 25, 2018

Mr Gediman says the deaths are being investigated and offered no other information.

Last month, an Israeli teenager visiting the park fell hundreds of feet to his death while hiking near the top of 600-foot-tall Nevada Fall.

The Mariposa County coroner’s office said 18-year-old Tomer Frankfurter’s death was considered an accident.

