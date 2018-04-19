News World News

Two deputies killed in Florida, authorities say

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi released a statement confirming the deaths of two Gilchrist County deputies.

By Associated Press Reporters

Two Florida deputies have been killed, authorities say.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi released a statement on Thursday evening confirming the deaths of two Gilchrist County deputies.

The sheriff’s office has not released any details about how the deputies were killed, but they did announce on Twitter that residents should stay away from an area of Trenton.

That message also says no suspects are at large.

Trenton is in northern Florida, about 35 miles west of Gainesville.

