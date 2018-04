Two deputies killed in Florida, authorities say

GILCHRIST COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE has suffered a terrible tragedy. Please avoid the area of SR 26 from the red light to the area of subway. No suspects are at large. Further updates will be posted later. — Gilchrist Co Sheriff (@GCSOFlorida) April 19, 2018

The sheriff’s office has not released any details about how the deputies were killed, but they did announce on Twitter that residents should stay away from an area of Trenton.

That message also says no suspects are at large.